CM briefs Kharge on missive to Adani

New Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who called on AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, is learnt to have apprised the party high command about the letter written by the government to the Adani Group rejecting their CSR offer of Rs 100 crore for the Young India Skill University in Telangana. He is also said to have explained to them about the investments and MoUs that were entered into with Adani by the previous BRS government.

Reiterating what he said during his press conference on Monday in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said that the government will take legal opinion on the MoUs that were executed during the BRS regime with the Adani group lest there could be legal and serious financial implications. He said the state government was not averse to anyone setting up industries in the state if they were as per the rules and policy of the state government.

He also met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and congratulated her for registering a landslide victory in the Wayanad byelection. Revanth Reddy had gone to Delhi on Monday to attend the marriage of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s daughter.

According to sources, Revanth Reddy did not discuss anything related to cabinet expansion during this visit with the party high command.