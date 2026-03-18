CM choice lies with AICC if Cong returns: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Tuesday stated that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will take the final call on the Chief Ministerial post if the Congress party comes back to power in Telangana in the next elections.

Referring to remarks by Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy backing Jayaprakash Reddy for the TPCC chief post, Sridhar Babu described them as personal opinions. He reiterated that decisions regarding party leadership positions rest solely with the High Command. Speaking informally with mediapersons at the Assembly premises, Sridhar Babu clarified that if the Congress retains power, the AICC will decide the next leader.

Addressing internal matters, he suggested that TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud should resolve issues involving senior leader Jeevan Reddy and persuade him to remain in the party. He expressed hope that Jeevan Reddy would stay, emphasising that the Congress values his long-standing contribution. The minister noted that the process for filling nominated posts is currently underway, while the allocation of portfolios remains the prerogative of the Chief Minister.

He also called upon former Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao to attend Assembly sessions, describing him as an experienced leader whose suggestions would be valuable.

Criticising the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government, Sridhar Babu alleged that arrears amounting to Rs 15,000 crore owed to retired employees were left unpaid and are now being portrayed as liabilities of the current administration. He added that pending Assembly floor committees would be constituted soon.

On the issue of Ippa Puvvu liquor, raised by Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy, he termed the idea commendable. He accused the BRS of limiting its activities to social media, stating that if the trend continues, the party risks losing relevance in the Assembly. Sridhar Babu further alleged that the BRS deliberately avoided fielding a Rajya Sabha candidate due to a lack of confidence in its MLAs. He claimed that the opposition party is attempting to weaken Congress as it gains strength across the state through various welfare initiatives and political expansion.