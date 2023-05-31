Live
- CM working towards achieving 17 sustainable development goals: Malladi Vishnu
- Call 1533 if any trouble occurs due to rain: BBMP Chief
- DCM DK Shivakumar meets Savadi
- New Ruia chief aims at best medical care to poor
- ‘Nenu Student Sir’ is a new age thriller. Very Exciting: Hero Bellamkonda Ganesh
- Mobile science expo on ‘Gene-Health Connect’ inaugurated at RSC
- Mahabubnagar: Bhatti Vikramarka ups the ante against BJP and BRS
- Be radiant and ready
- Fish consumption receives boost in Anantapur district
- Pooja J Jhaveri makes her debut in fashion entrepreneurship
CM Cup 2023: Hyderabad beats Jogulamba Gadwal to secure 1st spot in soccer
Highlights
The Hyderabad district team defeated Jogulamba Gadwal district team in the final match of men’s category 2-0
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district team defeated Jogulamba Gadwal district team in the final match of men’s category 2-0 to secure the first spot on the final day of CM Cup Men’s and Women’s Football Championships 2023, held at Gachibowli Stadium on Wednesday.
Meanwhile in the women’s category Khammam district beat Nalgonda district 3-2 in the finals. After the tournament prizes were distributed by TFA secretary, G P Palguna and Gachibowli in-charge Ravi Kumar.
Results: Men: Finals: Hyderabad bt Jogulamba Gadwal 3-0; Semifinals: Hyderabad bt Sanga Reddy 2-0, Jogulamba Gadwal bt Nizamabad 3-1; For third place: Sanga Reddy bt Nizambad 1-0; Women: Final: Khammam bt Nalgonda 3-2; For third place: Nizambad bt Kamareddy 2-0. Eom
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS