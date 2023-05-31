CM Cup 2023: Hyderabad beats Jogulamba Gadwal to secure 1st spot in soccer

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district team defeated Jogulamba Gadwal district team in the final match of men’s category 2-0 to secure the first spot on the final day of CM Cup Men’s and Women’s Football Championships 2023, held at Gachibowli Stadium on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in the women’s category Khammam district beat Nalgonda district 3-2 in the finals. After the tournament prizes were distributed by TFA secretary, G P Palguna and Gachibowli in-charge Ravi Kumar.

Results: Men: Finals: Hyderabad bt Jogulamba Gadwal 3-0; Semifinals: Hyderabad bt Sanga Reddy 2-0, Jogulamba Gadwal bt Nizamabad 3-1; For third place: Sanga Reddy bt Nizambad 1-0; Women: Final: Khammam bt Nalgonda 3-2; For third place: Nizambad bt Kamareddy 2-0. Eom