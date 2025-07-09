CM goes to Delhi for funds, while KCR’s family for liquor business: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy pointed out on Tuesday that while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was going to Delhi for funds, KCR’s family went there for their liquor dealings. He told a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan that while the CM is meeting Union Ministers for funds in New Delhi, KTR is going on foreign tours. He sought to know ‘what business does KTR have abroad? It was your father who started using slurs like “scoundrel”.

Reddy claimed that ‘to keep your (KTR’s) father in check, CM may have to respond with abusive language too. KTR, your whole family is full of 420s (frauds). You dare call us 420s? If you ask for a debate with CM Revanth again, I will attend’.

According to the TPCC leader, “You (KTR) and I are second-bench leaders. While everyone else suffers heatstroke, KTR has had a ‘sister-brother-in-law’ stroke – no wonder he’s talking like a madman. Revanth Reddy rose from ZPTC to be CM. I became MLA three times from being a councilor and even served as working president. Both of us have political experience. You directly came from America and became an MLA because of your father’s name – what experience do you have?”

Jagga Reddy claimed that KTR’s experience was nothing when compared with that of CM and his. “If KTR and Harish Rao throw a challenge for debate, I’ll attend at any club. If KCR challenges for a debate, Revanth Reddy will come. If necessary, I will convince him.

Despite studying in America, do you not even know whether MLAs should debate in the Assembly or on the streets? KTR, why are you provoking Revanth? Why are you asking to be beaten politically?” Jagga Reddy asked.