CM, Industries Min to inaugurate `1,000 cr Coca-Cola plant today
Hyderabad: The Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu will be inaugurating the state-of-the-art Greenfield Bottling Plant of Hindustan Beverages, renowned for producing iconic beverages like Coca-Cola and Thums Up, at Bandathimmapur Food Park in Siddipet district on December 2.
According to an official release, this advanced facility built with an investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore is expected to provide employment to 400 people once it operates at full capacity. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, the plant not only strengthens the industrial landscape but also contributes to economic and social progress in the region. This milestone project underscores the State's commitment to attracting significant investments and driving industrial growth, positioning Telangana as a hub for world-class infrastructure and opportunities.