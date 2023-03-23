CM KCR announced Rs.200 crore compassion for crop damages

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao on Thursday and announced Rs.200 compensation for damaged crops due to untimely rains in the state.

He was speaking to the media after inspecting damaged crops in Bonkal Mandal in the Khammam district.



He announced Rs 10,000/- compensation for each damaged acre in the state. It was recorded 2, 28,000 acres were damaged around the state, He said the most of the tenant farmers got huge losses in rains so the officers gave compensation amount to them by the officers.

He clarified there is no need for financial aid from the Central Government. The BJP government was not implemented a single-benefit policy for farmers in the country.

KCR alleged the BJP government paying interest on politics not welfare of farmers and people.

He asserted the BRS government committed to working for welfare farmers and its works for farmers became a king.