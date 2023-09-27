CM KCR announces Dasara gift for State coal workers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the Dasara gift for coal workers in the State. The CM on Tuesday decided to give 32 per cent of the profits of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited as a bonus to the coal workers. This is the largest gift given by the company to its workers in its history so far.

The Chief Minister’s office issued orders to this effect directing Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to facilitate payment of 32 per cent of the profit earned by SCCL (after tax) as a special incentive to employees of the company for the financial year 2022-23.

Following the announcement, coal workers erupted in celebrations across the 11 areas of the company in the State.

BRS MLC Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) honorary president K Kavitha tweeted extending special thanks to the CM on behalf of the coal workers. She said the CM was increasing the share of profits given to the workers every year and working for the welfare of the coal workers.

The Singareni management deposited the 11th Wage Board dues of Rs1450 crore to Singareni workers last week.