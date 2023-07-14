CM KCR asserts India to adopt governance

BRS National President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asserted India should adopt good governance with innovative ideas to lead the country towards qualitative development by creating wealth and distributing the same to the people.

CM KCR said that the rulers at the centre have been practicing stereotypical methods in governance since the country attained Independence. The union government failed to utilize the abundant natural resources and make use of the unprecedented human resources that create wealth in the right way. The Chief Minister expressed his concern the country was heading towards development due to lack of vision.

The BRS party is not just a political party, but a 'Bharat Parivartan Mission' formed with a big goal of shaping a fully transformed India in all fields, CM KCR reiterated.

Many prominent people from various fields from Maharashtra joined the BRS party today ( Thursday) . CM KCR invited those who came from many places including Mumbai to the party and offered them a pink scarf.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister explained about the abundant natural wealth and resources including Coal and Water which are more than requirements for the country. The CM blamed the central rulers for not being able to utilize them in a proper manner even after seven decades and it caused hardships to the people.

The CM appealed to the people to be more conscious in choosing the leadership who work according to the aspirations of all the people irrespective of caste and religion. Every BRS worker needs to work towards that to win the confidence of people.

CM KCR asserted there should be a change in the thinking of the rulers of the country. The American country, which has discriminated against black people for generations, has washed off its sin by making a black person like Barack Obama as the president of the country. The CM made it clear that social equality is possible in the country only from progressive thoughts.

The CM reiterated that the country is losing by restricting the equal number of women to the kitchen and not making them partners in the productive sector and wealth creation. Women and youth should be utilised properly for nation development . The Chief Minister made it clear that their abilities should be recognized and provide them opportunities in every field without any bias on caste or class lines. Discrimination should be stopped and a radical change should be made in this direction if the country is to compete with the countries of the world. The CM made it clear that qualitative development of the country in all fields is possible only with the BRS party.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra leaders discussed with the CM that the BRS party is growing day by day in the state. Now everywhere in Maharashtra, the discussion about BRS is going on. Apart from farmers, professionals and the poor, all sections are supporting the party tremendously. They explained to the leader that the BRS membership drive is receiving good response in the villages.

Maharashtra leaders said that “ Now the people of Maharashtra do not have a good political party. All of them are split parties. Congress is also on the verge of extinction . All the parties of Maharashtra are making people fools “.

They reiterated that Maharashtra people will strongly support the BRS to implement the development of the Telangana model. They enthusiastically said that they will move ahead with the slogan 'Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar'.

Among those who joined the party on this occasion... former MLA from Pune district of Maharashtra L. T. Sawant, South Mumbai NCP president Manav Venkatesh, CBI retired Lakshmana Raj Sanap, world champion sportsperson like Nilesh Madhukar Rane, ZP member Bhagwan Sanap, Nagpur NCP vice president, eminent social worker Dr. Kiran Vaidya, Uttam Rao Wagh, Maharashtra MBT president. Azhar Ahmed, Ghanshyam Bapu Haqke who contested as MLA, Pailwan Appasaheb Arena, Santosh Bichukle, Prakash Sahu Rao Bosale who contested as MP, many army officers from Maharashtra, seniors, youth leaders and many women leaders from various parties from Mumbai to Varshi, Bandhra, Dharavi, etc. , former high officials, lawyers, doctors, and leaders of many parties from districts like Parbhani and Manwat of Maharashtra have joined the BRS party.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, MP BB Patil, Sankaranna Dongde, Manik Kadam, S Venugopalachari, Mumbai Dharavi Devanand Nagella, Ramesh Bandaram are also present.