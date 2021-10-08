CM KCR assures CB-CID probe into Waqf lands encroachment

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao assured a CB-CID probe into the encroachments of Waqf lands in the State, when the MIM Legislative Party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the issue once again in the Assembly on Thursday. When the MIM sought the government to provide justice to the vendors of Kothapet fruit market, the Chief Minister said that the government intends to construct a multi-speciality hospital at the site to provide better healthcare facilities to people, adding that vendors of the market would not be left in the lurch. He suggested the MIM members to hold a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister and the authorities concerned to arrive at consensus.

CM assures to protect Stadium

When BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao raised the issue of protect the stadium land, where the construction of a hospital is proposed at Gachibowli, the Chief Minister suggested the government to not to acquire the middle part of the stadium land, but the other section. He assured to protect the shape of the stadium and instructed the officials to identify the other section of the land to construct the hospital.

Stamp Duty-Free Bill passed in Assembly

In the evening, the Legislative Assembly approved the Stamp Duty-Free Bill with a voice vote. During the voting, BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao expressed dissatisfaction and said that prices were going up after all land acquisition from farmers was completed. He said had the government revised the land rates for every two years after the formation of Telangana, the farmers, who lost their lands to various projects, would have got more money. Now that the land acquisition was over, prices were going up. The BJP MLA asked that the clause be kept for now to which Minister Prashant Reddy said the suggestions would be considered.