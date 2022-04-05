CM KCR chairs meeting with TRS MPs

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who is on his three-day tour in New Delhi is believed to chaired a meeting with the TRS MPs on April 4 evening. The CM KCR is believed to have discussed the protests of TRS MPs against the Centre in Parliament. KCR is reported to have discussed the TRS party protests against the Centre in the National Capital on April 11.

CM KCR reached New Delhi on April 3 evening on a three-day visit. He is accompanied by his wife Shobha Rao and other family members. Official sources said that KCR and his wife would undergo medical tests and stay under observation for two days. Later, KCR is likely to meet Union Ministers on issues pertaining to the State like paddy procurement, SC categorization and the demand for the enhancement of ST reservation. The Telangana Bhavan officials here said that they have requested the PMO for the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "If the PM's appointment is confirmed, CM KCR would apprise Modi about the pending issues pertaining to the state and will request him to introduce a one-nation-one-procurement policy to safeguard the interests of farmers in the procurement of food grains," said a source.

It may be recalled that the TRS MPs have been protesting against the Centre's indifference towards the procurement of paddy from Telangana during the rabi season in Parliament. Leaders said that KCR will meet the Union Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal.

This assumes importance in the backdrop of a team of ministers and MPs meeting with the Union Minister twice. However, Goyal turned down their demand to procure paddy directly. Sources said that the CM is also likely to meet other union ministers in Parliament House.