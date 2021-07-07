CM KCR condoles death of Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar who breathed his last today morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

The CM recalled the services rendered by Dilip Kumar in the Indian film industry as an actor. He said that Dilip Kumar's death has left a void in the film industry and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the deceased actor's family.