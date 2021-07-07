Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM KCR condoles death of Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar

K Chandrasekhar Rao and Dilip Kumar
x

K Chandrasekhar Rao and Dilip Kumar

Highlights

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar who breathed his last today morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

The CM recalled the services rendered by Dilip Kumar in the Indian film industry as an actor. He said that Dilip Kumar's death has left a void in the film industry and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the deceased actor's family.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X