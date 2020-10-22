CM KCR condoles Nayani Narasimha Reddy's demise

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of the former home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy and recalled his association with the Reddy during the separate statehood movement of Telangana.

The CM expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and directed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to arrange the last rites of Nayani with official honours.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao also expressed grief over the Nayani Narasimha Reddy's death and recalled his services to the state.

"Have some fond memories with Sri Nayini Garu; from agitation days to doing the rounds of railway court to election campaigns and working together as ministers...We will miss you Narsanna. You've been a fighter for the downtrodden all your life. I pray your soul rests in peace," the minister tweeted.



