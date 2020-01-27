CM KCR congratulates all Padma Award winners

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has congratulated all the Padma Award winners from the State.

He has specially congratulated star shuttler P.V. Sindhu for getting the Padma Bhushan Award. He also greeted innovative farmer Chintala Venkat Reddy from Secunderabad and Sanskrit Scholar Vijaya Saradhi Sri Bhashyam from Karimnagar for getting Padma Shri awards.

The Chief Minister said it was their unique individual contributions in their respective fields that brought them the national fame and they became role models to others. They rightly deserve the Padma Award. He also appreciated the Centre for honouring people who have done their service in the fields useful to the people.

He also congratulated all the Padma Award winners in the country.