CM KCR convenes emergency meeting at his farmhouse

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday convened an emergency meeting with ministers at his farmhouse in Erravalli of Gajwel mandal.

The meeting was attended by minsiters Harish Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Jagadish Reddy, Indra Karan Reddy, Koppula Eshwar, state chief secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials.

It is learned that the Chief Minister is likely to discuss on administrative issues and issues pertaining to appointments, agriculture and others.