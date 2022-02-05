CM KCR developing all parts of Telangana without discrimination

Huzurnagar: Minister for Energy Gunta Kandla Jagadish Reddy informed that keeping politics aside, Chief minister K chandrashekar Rao developing all parts of the State equally.

He suggested that the structures designed for the convenience of the people should be completed expeditiously. He advised the agencies not to delay constructions.

On Saturday, he laid foundation stone for Panchayath Raj internal roads being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 4.14 crores in Karkayalagudem of Huzurnagar constituency.

He also laid foundation stone for the construction of Mini Tank Bund on the pond located adjacent to Muthyalamma temple in Huzur Nagar, road to be built from Gangamma temple to Vepala Madaram grave yard with an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore and for construction of road from Dondapadu to Revuru with an estimated cost of Rs 2.70 crores under DMFT funds.

Local MLA Shanampudi Saidireddy presided over the function at Karakkayala Gudem while Rajya Sabha members Badugula Lingaya Yadav and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy took part in the event.

Speaking on this occasion, Jagadish Reddy said that rural development has become a compass for the country's development. He lauded Chief Minister KCR's vision in developing villages

He said that Telangana had surpassed Punjab in rice yield due to the right decisions taken by CM KCR from time to time.

All the constituencies in the district are developing rapidly after the formation of Telangana State

Huzurnagar constituency also witnessing considerable development under the leadership of Saidi Reddy

Stating, local MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy is bringing the issues of constituency to CM KCR and Minister for IT KTR for necessary action, he directed the contractors and agencies to complete the foundation laid works within three months.

ZPTC Saidi Reddy, PR-DE Venkateswara Rao, Sarpanches, MPTCs, Irrigation Officials and others participated.