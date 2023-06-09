CM KCR distributes house pattas to poor in Mancherial

Mancherial: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday launched Rs one lakh assistance to Artisans and vocational communities in Mancherial.

He distributed the house site documents to Birudula Lakshmi and Thotapalli Lavanya of Hajipur mandal Donabanda village in the programme.

He formally launched the second phase Sheep distribution programme and handed over the documents related to the distribution of sheep to Avula Venkatesh of Khajipet village of Taduru mandal and Goliveni Vodelu of old Bellampalli village of Bellampalli mandal.