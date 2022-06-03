CM KCR expresses grief over Kalaburagi accident

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday expressed grief over death of Hyderabad residents in a ghastly road mishap in Kalaburagi on Friday. The Chief Minister enquired about the incident and the one undergoing treatment in hospital.

It is reported that at least seven people were killed when the bus they were travelling in turned turtle near Kalaburagi.



According to the sources, all the dead were the residents of Hyderabad. The ill-fated bus from Goa was moving towards Hyderabad. The bus with 35 people on board on Friday rolled over at Kalaburagi. The accident took place when the bus reached Kamalapur located on Bidar Srirangapatnam at 6 am.

The police informed that the toll may increase and the condition of a few people injured in the accident is said to be critical. It is said that 20 passengers managed to escape from the bus that was completely charred due to fire. The bus had caught fire after colliding with a container. The private bus belonged to the Orange company in Goa.

The police and firefighters rushed to the spot to rescue the passengers. Police with the help of locals pulled out some people and they were immediately rushed to the hospital. Police filed a case and the investigation is underway to know the exact reason for the accident. Full details awaited.