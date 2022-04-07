CM KCR greets people on World Health Day

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has conveyed his greetings to people on the occasion of World Health Day on April 7. He wished the State people to lead a healthy and happy life.

He said the State government is already making efforts to protect people's health. "The State is also registering a qualitative progress in the area of public health and medical infrastructure".

The CM stated that the constant improvement of healthcare facilities in the four corners of the State has displayed the government's commitment. "Along with implementation of several schemes, the government made substantial increase in the budget allocation to the healthcare."

"As part of strengthening of the medical and health sector, KCR said, necessary measures were taken to increase human resources in the Medical department; 21,073 posts were already sanctioned in the health wing. The construction of super specialty hospitals, a medical college in every district and an affiliated nursing college, MCH centres, the increase of UG, PG, super specialty medical seats and enhancement of nursing seats were among the steps taken to consolidate the public health sector in Telangana."