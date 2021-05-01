CM KCR instructs CS Somesh Kumar to monitor COVID-19 situation

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has plunged into action after taking over the health ministry and directed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to personally monitor COVID-19 situation in the state.



He asked Somesh Kumar to make sure of no shortage of Remdesivir, vaccines, oxygen and beds in the hospitals.



The CM also instructed deputed CMO secretary Rajasekhar Reddy to review the measures being taken up to contain the spread of the virus. He further asked the higher officials of the medical and health department to be on alert and work effectively to contain the virus.