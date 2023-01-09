CM KCR is a farmer-friendly leader: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Harish Rao said that the State Government was providing investment assistance to farmers Rythu Bandhu and free electricity. He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was a farmer-friendly leader who had deposited Rs.65,000 crores in the farmers' account as an investment.



The minister launched many development programs in Toopran Municipality of Medak District on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that if a farmer dies, they support the family by giving Rs. 5 lakhs through farmer's insurance. It has been revealed that so far 98,000 farmers' families have been provided with Rythu Bima.

Harish Rao said that even during the difficult times of Corona, the salaries of employees and MLAs were stopped and Rythu Bandhu was paid to the farmers. He said that with the blessings of Chief Minister KCR, three markets have been set up in Toopran. Those who were MLAs and ministers in the past criticized that they did not give a single market.