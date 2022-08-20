CM KCR must apologies to people of Munugodu: Rajagopal Reddy

Munugodu: Launching broadside against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, formal MLA Rajagopal Reddy questioned the TRS government's contribution for the development of Munugodu constituency in the past 9 years.

KCR should conduct a public meeting in Munugodu only after tendering unconditional apologies to the people of the constituency, he said.

Along with BJP's national and State leaders, Rajagopal inspected the arrangements made for the public meeting to be held in Munugodu on August 21.

Speaking on this occasion, he said, the Union Home Minister Amith Shah's public meeting in Munugodu on August 21 was decided a month ago. On learning about this, the TRS-led State government is conspiring to disrupt the BJP meeting by organising KCR meeting a day before on August 20, he alleged.

He quetioned CM KCR that why the projects started before Kaleshwaram in Nalgonda district could not be completed? How much did KCR spend in Sircilla and Gajwel after 2014 ? What sin have Munugode people done?

He said that formation of Gattuppal mandal and sanction of new pensions were started in fear of Munugodu by poll, he added.

Funds were not given to the constituency to avoid credit to him, as he defeated TRS candidate with huge majority in 2018 Assembly elections, Rajgopal alleged.

It is unfortunate that KCR sanctioning funds for development with political perspective, he added

He said , he sacrificed his post to open the eyes of TRS government.

Te officials are roaming and development is going on in Munugodu only after his resignation to MLA post, he stressed.

Deriving spirit from Telangana movement, people of Munugodu constituency must fight for self respect, he called upon the people.

It is the responsibility of everyone to free Telangana from the clutches of the KCR family. Munugodu by- election will end family rule in the State, he predicted.