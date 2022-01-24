CM KCR objects centre's proposal of amending AIS rules

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday objected the central government's proposal of amending All India Services (cadre) rules, 1954. The CM wrote a letter to the centre stating that it is a dangerous move that involves the spirit of constitution and will further damage the relationship between centre and state.

Rao also demanded the centre to drop the proposal joining the list of Chief Ministers opposing the move. Before that, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM Stalin objected the centre move. "The proposed amendments will militate against the federal structure of constitution, both in letter and spirit. It will seriously destroy the All-India Service (AIS) character of IAS, IPS and IFS. Hence, the Telangana government will oppose the proposed amendments," the letter reads. The CM said that the state government will be reduced to insignificant entities if the proposed amendments are effected.

"The proposed amendment is nothing but amending the Constitution of India relating to the Centre-State relations. Instead of amending the AIS rules, the centre should muster up courage to amend the provisions by parliament," the CM said, adding that the proposal is clearly a move to exercise indirect control by the Central government on officers working in the states.

With the latest proposals, the centre could take any IAS officer on deputation without the permission of the state government. Several states have already objected the centre's proposal including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.