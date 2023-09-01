CM KCR participated in the valedictory programme of “Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu”

Telangana government organised the valedictory of Diamond Jubilee celebration of Independent India on a grand scale at HiCC convention centre in Hyderabad today ( Friday). The cultural programmes organised at the venue displayed the spirit of India's freedom struggle and also reflected the development of Telangana state.

CM KCR's SPEECH- HIGHLIGHTS :

We all commemorated the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives and remembered the history of freedom struggle during the diamond jubilee celebrations of Independent India.

Telangana government celebrated diamond jubilee celebrations for 15 days last year aiming to educate the new generations about the history of India's freedom struggle and the ideals adopted.

Today, we are celebrating the valedictory function of the diamond jubilee. Telangana people participated enthusiastically in many programmes .

It is a very happy occasion that 30 lakh students watched Mahatma Gandhi Movie

Congratulations to the state Information and Public Relations and Education departments for doing the exemplary job.

India is the birthplace of mankind's evolution, spiritual philosophical thought, high civilisation and traditions.

India has the honour of being a guide force to the whole world since ancient times. The long heroic freedom struggle against British colonial rule stands as one of the greatest struggles in world history. Scores of Intellectuals ignited the thought for Independent India among the people .

Swami Vivekananda's description of the greatness of India created nationalistic consciousness among Indians. Some pessimists believed that the British rule was beneficial to India and the British will only uplift the country.

Freedom struggle united the entire diversified cultures and fought together. Gandhiji inculcated the feeling of Indianness among all. A lot of blood had to be shed during freedom for almost two centuries . Many lives had to be sacrificed.

The sacrifices of many heroes like Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru, Sukh Dev, who laid down their lives with a smile on their faces will be remembered in the minds of all Indians forever. Subhash Chandra Bose led the armed struggle calling "You give me blood, I will give you freedom". His heroism is a great inspiration to us all even today.

Mahatma Gandhi is one of the great leaders who influenced the world humanity the most. Gandhi introduced new weapons of Satyagraha and non-violence in the fight to attain independence for India . Gandhi spun yarn, picked broom to clean , took up salt Satyagraha and fasted . Gandhi created tremors in the British government

It is a historical tragedy that Gandhi, who fought with his whole life for communal harmony saying "Ishwar Allah Tere Naam Sab Ko Sanmati De Bhagavan", is eventually killed by the fanatical forces. Gandhi left a great impression not only on India but on the entire world.

Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela emulated Gandhi ideology in their struggle for independence.

Nelson Mandela admired Gandhi by saying “I could never reach the level of Mahatma Gandhi in morality, modesty and love for the poor. Gandhi is a man without any weaknesses. I have many weaknesses “.

Even today Gandhi's theory is influencing the whole world. Gandhi's path of non-violence led to the victory of the freedom struggle.

The great leader Dr BR Ambedkar drafted the Constitution of India keeping the aspirations of freedom struggle in mind. The India Constitution stands for modern values of liberty, equality and fraternity.

The dream of Telangana state was realised only because of the movement taken up in Gandhian way and within the framework of the constitution. Once, some forces propagated the Telangana Movement as a violent agitation.

After TRS formation, I clearly declared that the Telangana movement will achieve victory through non-violent movement and within the framework of the constitution. Some did not agree with him. But everyone agreed that the path he chose is the right one and supported and decided not to leave the path of non-violence.

The idea of hunger strike came from Gandhi’s thought. Some intellectuals said that British rule was good during the independence struggle. Such people were also there during the Telangana movement. They tried to mislead people by shamelessly announcing that they do not want Telangana.. Unity helped to achieve the goal.

All their efforts failed before our commitment and perseverance during the struggle. Now, the strange thing is... they are the ones who are preparing to teach us about the Telangana movement today. Telangana movement is a role model. Telangana administration is also performing in line with the aspirations of the freedom struggle.

We solved the agriculture crisis like never before in independent India. We are seeing happiness in the eyes of farmers through schemes like Rythu Bandhu. We travelled a long way towards village self rule, self-sufficiency and encouraged rural professions. Now, villages are prosperous.

No government provided safe drinking water to all the people. Telangana set an example for the country in this regard.

Gandhi's ideology influenced the Telangana government in accordance with top priority to welfare, making farmer-centric plans and paying special attention to rural development. Gandhi repeatedly said that the soul of India lies in villages.

Government is giving equal priority to villages to towns and cities, agriculture to the development of industries and IT sectors, from tribals, Dalits, minorities to the upper caste poor. Telangana is moving forward with an integrated, inclusive and comprehensive development model. Now, the Telangana model is a guiding force for the country.

Telangana is fulfilling the aspirations of the freedom movement by reaching the development fruits to all people.

Ours is the path of justice and path of Dharma. We are concerned with the welfare of all. All-round development is our preference. Success will come to all of us. Let's fulfill the aspirations of freedom fighters. Let's keep Telangana at the forefront of nation building forever.

Yato Dharmastato Jayah Jai Telangana.. Jai Bharat..

Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, Vajrotsava Committee Chairman Kesha Rao, Ministers Mahmood Ali, Indrakaran Reddy, Tanniru Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Sabita Indra Reddy, Koppula Eshwar, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Srinivas Goud, Patnam Mahender Reddy, Satyavathi Rathore, Chamakura Mallareddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, G. Jagadish Reddy, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, Chairman of various organizations, CMO officers, Government advisors, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar, Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi, Zilla Parishad Presidents, Public Representatives, IAS officers from various departments and others participated.







