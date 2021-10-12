CM KCR provides financial aid to girl with life-threatening disease

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for a girl suffering from Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), a life-threatening blood disease.

Getting into details, the girl, Shivani, a native of Revalli from Wanaparthy constituency is suffering from a rare disease and need bone marrow transplantation. She also stayed away from her studies due to the health issue. The family who were unable to afford the transplantation approached minister Niranjan Reddy with the help of the villagers who took the matter to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister sanctioned an amount of Rs 25 lakh LoC which was handed over to the girl's father, Balreddy by minister Niranjan Reddy.

Following the Chief Minister's aid, the girl was shifted to the Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad for treatment.

Meanwhile, Shivani's parents thanked the Chief Minister and the minister for the help.