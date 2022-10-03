CM KCR remembers Shastri, takes potshots at Centre

Hyderabad: Remembering the slogan by former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri 'Jai Jawan –Jai Kisan' and targeting the Centre for its policies, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said while jawans were being crushed and burning in Agnipath, farmers were perishing without getting MSP.

After inaugurating the renovated Gandhi Park and unveiling a beautified Gandhi statue at 11.15 am at Secunderabad MG Road, he addressed a public meeting after unveiling 16-foot statue of Gandhiji in Gandhi Hospital on Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday. The CM said Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was a disciple of Gandhi, brilliantly gave the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'.

"What is happening today... while the jawan is being crushed and burning in Agnipath, the hard working kisan is perishing without getting MSP for his crops and committing suicide," said Rao. However, the CM said this was not a permanent phase but a temporary one and asked intellectuals to condemn this evil. "We must not remain silent,we must condemn evil. Criticise the mistake. Praise and encourage the good. Only then society will be healthy.''

PAYS TRIBUTES TO 'APOSTLE OF PEACE'

The CM said Gandhiji gave the revolutionary, a practical, peaceful brotherhood and co-existence with non-violence theory. "Many people ridiculed me when I launched the Telangana movement; there are people who mocked me badly. Used to close my eyes and think of Mahatma Gandhi when I had to bear such insults and taunts. We fought and achieved Telangana in the same way shown by Gandhiji. We are moving forward on the same path of non-violence. For sanitation, as mentioned by Mahatma, we are moving forward by 'Palle' and 'Pattana Pragathi' and the State is receiving many awards," said Rao.

The CM said the country will be good if society is good; if there is peace and harmony in the world all can continue a comfortable life and be able to get out of restlessness. "In India, which is blessed with peace and brotherhood, we hear words of some who denigrate the Mahatma, which boils blood and hurts the heart. There are some minor resistance forces; minor efforts are being made to divide society. The glory of Mahatma will never diminish by some cheap comments. Dwarfs can never become mahatmas. Their efforts will go down in history. Gandhi's theory will always stand as a universal theory," observed KCR.

The CM lauded the efforts of doctors and the nursing staff in tackling Covid when the deadly virus created panic across the world. "Gandhi Hospital superintendent, doctors, nurses and para-medical staff imbibed the ideals and courage of Gandhiji and fought corona. They fought corona despite shortage of PPE kits and other facilities. Even patients who have been sent back from private hospitals were admitted to Gandhi Hospital and had their lives saved. Salute to State Health minister Harish Rao and the staff of Gandhi Hospital who worked in the spirit of Gandhiji," said KCR.

The CM said Mahatma's theory and teachings that all mankind should live comfortably in non-violence, peace and brotherhood is universal and eternal. "Like Jesus Christ and Gautam Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi was the man of the age who influenced the world with the doctrine of non-violence."