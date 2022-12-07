CM KCR to inaugurate new Collectorate in Jagtial today

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Jagtial district on Wednesday. He is scheduled to inaugurate the new Collectorate complex built over 20 acres of land, lay foundation stone for the newly sanctioned medical college, open the TRS party office and address a massive public meeting near the Mote road, in which around two lakh people are expected to participate.



Three Ministers T Harish Rao, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, along with MLAs S Sanjay Kumar and K Vidyasagar Rao, MLCs K Kavitha, L Ramana, T Bhanu Prasad and Padi Koushik Reddy, have been given the responsibility of mobilising people for the public meeting from Jagtial, Korutla, Dharmapuri, Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada and Huzurabad constituencies.

Jagtial district administration is making arrangements to ensure that the tour of CM KCR passes off smoothly.

On the next day i.e Thursday, the Chief Minister will inaugurate Road and Buildings guest house and will attend Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Ex-Mayor Ravinder Singh daughter's wedding. After that, the CM will inspect construction of cable bridge and Maneru river front works.

Earlies on December 4, the State Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday directed the officials to make Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's visit to the Jagtial town a grand success.

Ministers Harish Rao, Koppula Eashwar, Jagitial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, District Collector G Ravi, SP Sindhu Sharma reviewed the arrangements for the visit with the officials of the government departments on Sunday evening at the Collectorate meeting hall.

On this occasion, Minister Harish Rao said that as a part of CM's visit told that the government departments should carry out the responsibilities assigned to them with integrity and strong security arrangements should be made to prevent any unwanted incident. Officials should ensure that traffic problems do not arise and make sure that is no power interruption till the CM's visit is over. The public representatives attending the program were advised to hand over the passes to the district officials of the concerned departments on time.

He also said that, the medical and health department officials should make an ambulance available for the CM's visit. According to the protocol, the seating arrangements should be checked by the revenue official. Also, asked for the fire extinguishers to be kept ready.