CM KCR to visit Jharkhand today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar, who is camping in New Delhi, will embark on one-day visit to Jharkhand on Friday. The CM will meet his Jharkhand counterpart Hemanth Soren and also present a cheque for Rs 10 lakh each to the bereaved families of two Army soldiers who martyred in Galwan clashes with Chinese troops last year.

KCR has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of 19 martyred soldiers. Officials said that KCR will meet the victim families and hand over the Rs 10 lakh cheques in Jharkhand. He will also discuss the political developments particularly on his plan to float a regional front against BJP at national level.

KCR will meet the families of soldiers in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand after the poll results are announced. In view of the enforcement of election poll code in these States, leaders said the TRS head could not meet the kin and extend the ex-gratia to them.