CM KCR to visit Medaram jatara on Feb 18

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be visiting Sammakka-Saralamma jatara at Medaram of Mulugu visit on February 18. The Chief Minister would offer jaggery to the deities and hold prayers.



In the view of K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit, state chief secretary Somesh Kumar has made arrangements and the DGP Mahender Reddy and other ministers have been entrusted with the task of monitoring the security at the jatara.



Medaram, the largest tribal in the world has begun today and will be held till February 19. Over a crore of devotees are expected to the visit the jatara.



On the other hand, the CM will go to Mumbai on February 20 where he will meet the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddav Tackerey. On the next day, he will lay foundation stone for Sangameshwara Basaweshwara lift irrigation project in Narayankhed on Februaray 21. On February 23, the Chief Minister would inaugurate Mallanna Sagar reservoir.

