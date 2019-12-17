CM KCR to Visit Yadadri temple on December 17

Hyderabad: It's well known that the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Ra has taken up the reconstruction of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple as a prestigious project and initiated the works with Rs 750 crore.

This huge project works have almost came near for the completion. In this context, CM KCR will be Yadadri temple on Tuesday (December 17). He will be leaving from Hyderabad and reach Yadadri at 11 am and will make darshan of the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

After that, CM will inspect the construction works of the main temple, presidential suites, and cottages. He will hold a review meeting with the officials. Later, he'll be considering the suitable land and arrangements for Maha Sudarshana Yagam, which will be performed in the month of February 2020. Over CM KCR's visit to Yadadri, the YTDA, district officials, and police have huge security arrangements.