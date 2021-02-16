CM KCR working for tribal welfare: Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: Labour Welfare and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Monday claimed that the Telangana government offered priority for welfare of tribals and enabled them rule their lambada thandas.

Speaking to press persons, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has offered a minister post to woman leader Satyavathi Rathod. The Minister maintained that the KCR government transformed labmadathandas into village panchayats and pushed local leaders to rule themselves. "The KCR government like no other states offers funds for these thandas to push development programs.

The villages of lambadas are now getting a facelift due to our government efforts. Gurukul institutions were set up for the tribals education and extended Rs 20 lakh for abroad studies. Telangana is number one in welfare schemes and other states are following us," he added.