CM KCR writes to PM to direct FCI on paddy procurement

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday wrote to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking directions to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on paddy procurement.

He asked the PM to direct the FCI on the complete procurement of balance five lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of rice produced in Yasangi (Rabi) this year. The CM in the letter also stated to increase target beyond 40 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) for paddy procurement during Kharif season to 90 per cent of production.

Chandrasekhar Rao also recommended the centre to take up the paddy procurement similar to the Punjab. Furthermore, he also asked Narendra Modi to clarify on the amount of paddy procurement in the next Yasangi from Telangana state.

He also mentioned that FCI is not clear on the paddy procurement from the states and also added that there is no increase in the purchase although the production rate is increasing every year.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao writes to PM Narendra Modi seeking directions to FCI to complete procurement of balance 5 LMTs of rice produced in Rabi-2020-21 & to enhance the target beyond 40 LMTs for procurement of rice during ongoing Kharif season to 90% of the production pic.twitter.com/w18ex6EHdQ — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021



