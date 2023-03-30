CM KCR's role in development of Siddipet is immense: Harish Rao

Siddipet: State Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao heaped praise on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his contribution to Siddipet district. After performing special puja at a temple in Nagunnur mandal, he participated in BRS party meet. MLC Deshapathi Srinivas, ZP chairman Roja Sharma and mandal leaders were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, he said, KCR made immense progress towards the development of Siddipet town. He emphasized upon the various welfare initiatives taken up by the Telangana State government towards the welfare of the people.

He lashed at the opposition parties such as Congress and BJP for their remarks against CM KCR and IT Minister KTR. The minister said the workers should be prepared to support KCR's leadership across the country.