CM launches various devpt projects in Wanaparthy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched various development projects and visited Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Wanaparthy on Sunday.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of GGHC building, Young India Integrated Residential School building, ZPHS (boys) school & junior college building, Wanaparthy IT tower, works related to Srirangapuram temple, 30-bedded government hospital in Pebbair and road works in the constituency.

At Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, the CM reviewed the ongoing development works at the temple premises. He offered prayers at the temple and interacted with the temple authorities regarding the progress of various development initiatives. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of preserving the spiritual and historical significance of temples while ensuring modern amenities for pilgrims. Officials briefed him on the current status of construction and renovation projects, which include better pathways, improved sanitation, and enhanced accommodation facilities for visitors. Revanth Reddy also met with local leaders and district administration officials to discuss further development plans for the region. He assured them that the government would extend full support in transforming the temple into a major spiritual destination in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy also distributed sewing machines and handed over the allotment orders to the minority women beneficiaries under Indiramma Minority Mahila Shakti scheme.

Telangana Minority Finance Corporation chairman Mohd Obedulla Kothwal has expressed his gratitude to the CM for launching the distribution of sewing machines for the upliftment of poor and trained minority women for the purpose of self employment. Kothwal will be distributing 10,490 sewing machines in the 1st Phase in 9 districts and the balance 31,740 sewing machines will be distributed in the 2nd Phase across the state.