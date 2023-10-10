CM may blow poll bugle from Husnabad, his lucky charm

Karimnagar: Chief Minister KCR will blow the poll bugle from Husnabad constituency for the third time by addressing a huge public meeting in Husnabad on Oct 15.



Just as The Hans India mentioned that 2023 is an election year will coincide in New Year celebrations, this years’ election schedule released and leaders participating in various official programmes for the past week have suddenly took a break from the activities with election code’s implementation

Brining curtains down on speculations whether the elections will be held on time, or to be held together with the Lok Sabha or will it be delayed by two months the CEC released the election schedule.

KCR, who finalised the candidates for 13 constituencies in the joint Karimnagar district, has already launched the BRS election plan. During the Telangana movement, KCR, who launched the party with the Vijayabheri held in Karimnagar under the name of Simha Garjana, has chosen the Husnabad constituency, a constituency represented by Vodithala Satish Babu in the old Karimnagar district for launching election campaign. He continued the same after the formation of Telangana. The Stage is set for CM KCR to launch the election campaign on Oct 15.

Similarly, while Congress and BJP struggling to select their candidates, it seems that the parties’ first list is ready to be released within a week. Three ministers from the joint Karimnagar district, KTR is on an election tour across the state, while the other two, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar are taking on the responsibilities of campaign in Karimnagar district.

Ponnam Prabhakar and Mantahni MLA D Sridhar Babu from Congress and senior leaders MLC Jeevan Reddy are preparing to campaign by taking responsibility of the party’s electioneering. Anyway, this election which will be held for the third time after the formation of Telangana will be a tough test for the respective parties.

Husnabad MLA Sathish Kumar told The Hans India that KCR started his campaign from here in 2014 and 2018 as well and in those two occasions he won and took power with great success. It is a matter of pride for the people here that the place is a lucky omen for Chief Minister and he will take the reins of power for the third time.