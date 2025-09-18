CM moots setting up of spl Education Corporation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the government has decided to set up a special Education Corporation and spend the funds to improve infrastructure and educational standards under the new Telangana Education Policy. He has already requested the union government to consider the expenditure incurred on education as an investment and exempt the loans borrowed for education development from the FRBM limit. The Chief Minister emphasized that there is also a need for clarity on syllabus design, resource mobilization and policy implementation.

Observing that the current education system was not providing the three important elements of language, basic knowledge and skills, the Chief Minister asserted that the new education policy should deliver all the three basic requirements to the students to compete with the world. Revanth Reddy expressed concern that the existing education system was not generating talented persons to grab the opportunities created in the country and across the world after the introduction of the economic liberalization policies.

Explaining the poor education system at present, CM Revanth said that despite allocating huge funds to the education sector, the number of students in government schools is decreasing day by day.

Private schools are offering education from Nursery, LKG and UKG and the government schools starts from Class One only and paying special attention on the students. Parents will admit their children in government schools if the same atmosphere and attention on students is created as in private institutions and this aspect should be taken into consideration while formulating the Telangana education policy, he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that the new education policy should focus on a combination of language, knowledge, skills and sports. The CM wanted the new Telangana education policy should be a guiding force to strengthen the education for the next 25 years.

The new education policy will also be included in the Telangana Rising Vision Document-2047 which is to be released on December 9 this year.