CM orders restoration of land to Sharada Peetham

Hyderabad: Withthe allotment of Sharada Peetham lands to the Water Board turned into a big political controversy, the State government revoked the orders and instructed the Peetham representatives to reclaim the lands ownership immediately.

Soon after the representatives of the Peetham brought to the attention of the CM about the construction activity in their lands by the Water Board, the Chief Minister held a meeting with senior officials at the State Secretariat on Saturday evening.

CM Revanth Reddy took stock of the ongoing construction activity in the Peetham lands in Kokapet.

The Chief Minister expressed anger at the officials for not informing him about the construction activity at the time of allocating the Peetham lands to the Water Board. The officials were instructed to cancel the orders of the allocation of the Peetham lands to the Water Board immediately and continue the ownership of the lands by the spiritual organisation. The CM also suggested to the representatives of the Sharada Peetham to meet IT and Industry minister D Sridhar Babu and apprise the Minister of the status of the construction and other issues.