CM readies for war with Centre over 'zero funds'

The state government is bracing to launch a fight against the Union government for not announcing any new projects to Telangana and not allocating funds that are required in the Union Budget 2026-2027 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday.

Taking a serious note of Centre’s ‘deliberate’ indifference towards the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed CMO officials and Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to prepare a report on the Centre’s allocations and seek early clearance of the pending projects.

Officials said that the Chief Minister will hold a high-level meeting to deliberate on the Union Budget, its impact on the state’s development and the financial condition.

“The state government was hopeful that the Centre would give approvals to pending projects like including Metro Rail phase-2, Musi rejuvenation project and funds for development works,” officials said. They pointed out that a special team was analysing the budget and subsequently taking stock of the findings vis-à-vis challenges facing the state due to Centre’s delay in approving projects.

The Chief Minister was planning to hold a meeting with Congress MPs from Telangana and instruct them to raise the issue of injustice meted to the state in the budget session of the parliament. A memorandum would also be submitted to the union ministers demanding fair allocation of funds.

Sources said that Revanth Reddy would meet some union ministers in New Delhi after the municipal elections and appraise them of the status of the pending projects that is putting a heavy burden on the state exchequer.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka is preparing a report in consultation with the state finance department to seek more funds from the Centre and complete the pending projects this year. The budget preparation meetings would also take into consideration the poor allocations to the state.