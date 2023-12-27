CM Revanth and Dy CM Bhatti releases application form for 6 guarantees

Hyderabad: The Congress government is working hard to implement the promises made in the elections. As part of that, the Abhaya Hastam programme started in the Secretariat on Wednesday morning. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka released the application form for six guarantees.

CM Revanth unveiled the Prajapalana logo. A proforma of six guarantees was formulated in the name of public administration. Acceptance of applications for six guarantees will start from tomorrow (Thursday). This programme will continue from tomorrow till January 6.

This application is prepared with 2 pages to be easily understood by common people and filled in five minutes. The government has made arrangements to distribute these proformas to all villages, municipalities and corporation wards across the state. On the first page of the application, the photograph of CM Revanth Reddy along with the Telangana state emblem is printed on the left side. On the right side, Party symbol and Deputy CM Bhatti's photos were printed.







The first page of the two-page application contains the applicant's details and address. Applicant's Name, Father's/Husband's Name, Gender, Caste, Date of Birth (as per Aadhaar), Aadhaar Card Number, Mobile Number, Ration Card Number, Address details of the applicant should be given as per Aadhaar. On the second page, the details of the schemes have to be given.



One has to fill the necessary details to get the benefit of the Government Guarantee Schemes. As part of the Mahalakshmi scheme, women will get Rs. 2,500 financial assistance, Rs. 500k gas cylinder, Grihajyoti scheme for each family up to 200 units of free electricity, Indiramma houses, Handyman (Rs. 6 thousand for disabled, Rs. 4 thousand for others) need to make a single application.

From Thursday (tomorrow) to January 6th, applications are to be submitted in the public administration conference. To this extent, applications will be delivered door to door. Officials will also clearly say which day to come. Applications will be received in 4 areas in each ward.

To this extent, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Duddilla Sridhar Babu conducted a review on the management and arrangements of public administration programmr on Tuesday. No need to apply if already a beneficiary. On the other hand, it seems that the government has decided to do re-verification if there are complaints about double bedroom houses.







