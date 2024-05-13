CM Revanth cast vote in Kodangal

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his wife exercised their vote in the Kodangal assembly constituency today.

Accompanied by his wife Geeta reached the polling station in the morning and cast their votes. However, the CM evaded to make comments before the media.

Earlier, Revanth met his party leaders at his residence and reviewed the voting pattern in Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha segment. He asked the party leaders to make sure voters exercise their adult franchise in support of Congress.