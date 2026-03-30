CM Revanth offers CBI probe into illegal mining

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced that the state government was ready to hand over illegal mining issues to the CBI if the opposition raised doubts regarding the ongoing CBCID investigation.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the government will take firm action even if Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy or the family of Revanth Reddy was found involved in illegal mining. We will take action against anyone, regardless of the status of the persons, he stated.

Revanth Reddy also ruled out the resignation of Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy from the cabinet. Stating that the government adopted new policies to increase revenues for distribution to the poor, the Chief Minister noted that the mining department already collected pending tax revenue from Raghav Constructions in 2025.

The opposition has been demanding the constitution of a House Committee to look into this matter, but the Chief Minister alleged that the previous BRS government used such committees to blackmail individuals and seize assets. He claimed the BRS also encouraged party defections to derive political mileage.

The opposition is demanding a House Committee with an intention of blackmailing, and such political tactics will not work now, he added. The Congress government has no intention of forming a committee merely for political advantage.

The Chief Minister appealed to Harish Rao and Rama Rao to furnish evidence to the CBCID for further investigation.

He also urged members of other parties to provide information to authorities regarding the exploitation of the mineral wealth of Telangana. The government has assumed full responsibility for conducting a thorough inquiry and punishing the culprits involved in these activities.