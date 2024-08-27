CM Revanth Reddy Announces ₹31,000 Crore Fund for Farmers’ Loan Waiver

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke about the importance of staying focused, like Arjuna's single-minded goal during Draupadi’s swayamvara. At a recent event for the Rajeev Gandhi Civil Services Financial Assistance Scheme, he advised candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services Mains exam to remain focused and avoid distractions.

During the event at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat, the Chief Minister handed out cheques of ₹1 lakh each to 135 successful candidates. He expressed concern that Telangana is lagging behind states like Bihar and Rajasthan in Civil Services selection and emphasised the need for more candidates from Telangana.

Revanth Reddy promised an additional ₹1 lakh for those who qualify for the interview stage after passing the Mains. He acknowledged that while the ₹1 lakh assistance may not seem large, it represents the government's support for aspirants.

The Chief Minister encouraged candidates to be proud of their achievements, not just for themselves and their families but for the entire state. He compared the current government’s focus on education, university development, and job creation to previous administrations, highlighting their commitment to these areas.

He announced a ₹31,000 crore fund for farmers' loan waivers and plans to set up "Young India Integrated Residential Schools." He also mentioned the creation of the "Young India Skills University" and "Young India Sports University" to improve education and boost sports performance.

Additionally, Revanth Reddy promised that vice-chancellors would be appointed to all state universities, and teaching and non-teaching posts would be filled within two weeks. He warned the unemployed to be cautious of those who have previously deceived them and assured that the government is available to address any concerns.

The event also saw special mentions for Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Singareni CMD Balaram Naik for their contributions to the financial assistance program. The gathering included ministers, legislators, and senior officials.