Live
- ‘The GOAT’ pre-release event creates buzz in Telugu states
- Plant-Based Protein Alternatives for Vegan Athletes
- Pat Cummins hopes Australia can beat India to win Border-Gavaskar Trophy
- US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi storm into semifinals
- Orange Alert Issued for Krishna and Guntur as IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains
- LPU awarded Rs 2.5 Crore Cash Prize to its Students Representing India in the Paris Olympics
- Industry Veteran Introduces ‘AI&Beyond’ to Spread AI Literacy Across Industries
- BJP will never go into hands of one family: Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Bangladesh beat Pakistan in second Test, win series 2-0
- Karnataka govt has gone into 'coma' due to scams, says BJP
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Announces 5 lakhs Compensation For Every Affected Family
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced several relief measures for families affected by the recent floods
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced several relief measures for families affected by the recent floods. The government will provide a compensation of 5 lakhs to each affected family.
CM Revanth Reddy visited the affected areas to assess the damage and support the victims. He stated that three villages in the Maripeda mandal will be relocated to safer areas. A dedicated colony will be set up for the displaced residents.
The Chief Minister emphasised the need for the central government to immediately declare the floods a national disaster. He expressed concerns about the potential rise in diseases like cholera and malaria due to the situation. Medical teams have been instructed to remain vigilant, and additional water tankers will be deployed to assist with mud removal.
Reddy also called for full coordination among government agencies and suggested seeking assistance from police and officials from other districts if necessary.