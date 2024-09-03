CM Revanth Reddy Announces 5 lakhs Compensation For Every Affected Family

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced several relief measures for families affected by the recent floods. The government will provide a compensation of 5 lakhs to each affected family.

CM Revanth Reddy visited the affected areas to assess the damage and support the victims. He stated that three villages in the Maripeda mandal will be relocated to safer areas. A dedicated colony will be set up for the displaced residents.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for the central government to immediately declare the floods a national disaster. He expressed concerns about the potential rise in diseases like cholera and malaria due to the situation. Medical teams have been instructed to remain vigilant, and additional water tankers will be deployed to assist with mud removal.

Reddy also called for full coordination among government agencies and suggested seeking assistance from police and officials from other districts if necessary.