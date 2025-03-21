CM Revanth Reddy arrives in Chennai with PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy arrived in Chennai today, accompanied by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Mahesh Kumar. Their visit comes ahead of an important meeting on delimitation, which will be held tomorrow under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Meeting on Delimitation

Delimitation refers to the process of redrawing electoral boundaries to adjust the number of voters in each constituency. This is a crucial issue as it affects political representation. The meeting, chaired by CM Stalin, will focus on the impact of delimitation on elections and governance.

CM Revanth Reddy and Mahesh Kumar are expected to attend this meeting, where leaders from different states will share their views on the matter.

Political Importance

The visit of CM Revanth Reddy and PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar to Chennai highlights the Congress party’s involvement in national and regional political discussions. Their participation in the meeting could help shape future electoral strategies.

As the discussions take place tomorrow, political analysts will closely watch how different leaders respond to the delimitation process and its possible effects on upcoming elections.