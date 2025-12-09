CM Revanth Reddy assures support for Tollywood at Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025

At the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 held in Future City on Tuesday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured representatives from the film industry, including renowned Tollywood celebrities, that the state government is committed to facilitating the growth of the film sector. CM Reddy invited filmmakers to present their scripts, promising to provide the necessary support for their projects.

During the summit, the Chief Minister outlined plans for a skills university aimed at training locals in the 24 specialised crafts needed within the film industry. He emphasised the government's readiness to assist in establishing studios in Future City, creating a favourable environment for film production.

Prominent attendees included film legends Chiranjeevi, Ajay Devgan, Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, and Genelia, among others from both Tollywood and Bollywood. Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, and other senior officials. The summit, which commenced on Monday, is scheduled to conclude today.