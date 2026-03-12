CM Revanth Reddy calls for traffic-free Hyd, faster road development

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed that all road development plans be prepared in accordance with the Road Sector Policy-2047. Officials were instructed to ensure that roads are developed to allow people to reach any part of the state from Hyderabad within a stipulated time.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with senior officials to discuss plans for road infrastructure and healthcare development across Telangana.

Revanth Reddy emphasised the need to identify and implement connectivity roads to make Hyderabad a traffic-free city. He called for immediate initiation of development work in already identified areas and stressed coordination with the GHMC and Revenue departments to avoid any hurdles.

The Chief Minister also asked for a feasibility study on constructing ring roads for each major district headquarters and connecting them to national and state highways, with full-scale plans prepared for implementation.

On healthcare, Revanth Reddy directed that construction of teaching hospitals and major healthcare facilities be expedited. “Steps must be taken to complete hospital buildings quickly so that better medical services are made available to the poor,” he said.

The review meeting focused on accelerating infrastructure projects to improve connectivity, reduce congestion and enhance public services in Telangana.