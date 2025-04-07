  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy congratulates Hyderabad shooter Esha Singh for winning silver at ISSF World Cup 2025

Highlights

Hyderabad shooter Esha Singh has brought pride to Telangana by winning a silver medal in the women’s 25-metre pistol event at the 2025 ISSF World Cup being held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt congratulations to Esha Singh for her remarkable achievement on the international stage.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt congratulations to Esha Singh for her remarkable achievement on the international stage.

The chief minister praised Esha for showcasing her talent and determination in the women's shooting event, stating that her success stands as a moment of pride for the state. He also lauded the growing presence and strength of women in sports, noting that their accomplishments continue to inspire many.

CM Revanth Reddy expressed his hope that Esha Singh would continue to participate in future competitions and bring further glory to the nation and Telangana with even greater victories.

