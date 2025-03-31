CM Revanth Reddy declares fine rice scheme permanent, criticises KCR’s governance

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that the fine rice scheme will be a permanent initiative, asserting that no future government would dare to revoke it. Addressing a public gathering, he criticised former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, questioning why the scheme was not implemented during his decade-long tenure.

Revanth Reddy also took a dig at the previous government’s irrigation projects, stating that even if one kilometre had been excavated each year, the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) project would have been completed by now. He further attacked the Kaleshwaram project, alleging that despite an investment of ₹1 lakh crore, it had collapsed within three years.

Mocking the project’s failure, he remarked that it should be called “Kuleshwaram” instead of Kaleshwaram, emphasising the need for accountability in large-scale infrastructure projects.