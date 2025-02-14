CM Revanth Reddy Emphasizes Tourism Development in Telangana

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has emphasized the need for a robust tourism policy that not only generates revenue for the state but also serves as a major source of employment for the youth. He directed officials to integrate Telangana’s rich history with modern tourism initiatives, ensuring a strategic plan for the future.

In a high-level meeting with senior officials, the Chief Minister reviewed the state’s tourism action plan. He noted that despite Telangana’s vast tourism potential, a lack of proper planning in the past had hindered its progress. To address this, he instructed the tourism department to coordinate with other sectors, including forest, IT, electricity, TGIC, health, and sports, ensuring that policies across departments are aligned without causing conflicts.

To boost tourism investment, the government plans to provide incentives to investors in semi-urban and rural areas. Revanth Reddy also suggested the introduction of a boat house facility at the Nagarjuna Sagar backwaters and proposed positioning Telangana as a prime destination for destination weddings.

Highlighting the importance of heritage tourism, the Chief Minister stressed the need to enhance facilities and promotional efforts at key religious and natural sites. He directed officials to focus on temples such as Bhadrachalam, Saleshwaram, and Ramappa, as well as tourist spots like Mallela Theertham, Bogatha Waterfalls, Buddhist stupas, and Jain temples.

Revanth Reddy also inquired about the status of the Bhongir Fort ropeway project, where officials informed him that land acquisition had been delayed but was now completed, allowing tenders to be invited soon. He instructed authorities to expedite the process while ensuring the preservation of historical structures at the fort.

Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasized the promotion of adventure sports and directed officials to streamline the process for medical tourists visiting Telangana for healthcare services. He assured that budget allocations for the tourism sector would be increased to support these initiatives.

The meeting was attended by State Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narendra Reddy, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and other senior officials.