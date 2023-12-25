CM Revanth Reddy expresses anger over giving permission to Sun Burn event on NY eve

Hyderabad: During the New Year celebrations, the Sun Burn event in Hyderabad is causing a stir. This event will be held in Madhapur. However, the Cyberabad police have not yet given permission for the event. However, tickets are being sold through Book My Show. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed anger over this.

Speaking in the meeting of Collectors and SPs, Revanth questioned who gave permission for the event. He asked how they started bookings without giving permission. With this, the Cyberabad Police officials summoned the representatives of Book My Show and gave a warning. He warned that legal action will be taken if the limit is exceeded. Sunburn is a massively orchestrated music festival. These events are organized in many states. Alcohol is allowed in these celebrations.