Live
- India’s sugar production rises to 247.61 lakh tons in current season
- Mumbai Police clueless if Kunal Kamra will record statement today
- Bengaluru Residents to Face New User Fee for Waste Collection Starting April 1
- Visit to Mauritius, RSS HQ, Gir Park and more: How PM Modi’s March schedule looked like
- Sardar 2: Karthi Returns as a Spy in Epic Sequel: First Look Unveiled
- Prolonged use of antidepressants linked to risk of sudden cardiac death: Study
- CM Revanth Reddy Outlines Vision for Future City and Telangana’s Growth
- Trinamool youth leader slams partymen, elected representatives for silence on CM Banerjee’s insult in UK
- South Korean Constitutional Court justices reviewing Yoon's impeachment case with 'extra care': Court official
- Kodali Nani's Family Plans to Shift Him to Mumbai for Heart Surgery
CM Revanth Reddy extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslim Community
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended his heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In his message, he conveyed his best wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters, acknowledging the festival’s significance as a time of love, compassion, and unity.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended his heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In his message, he conveyed his best wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters, acknowledging the festival’s significance as a time of love, compassion, and unity.
Emphasising the essence of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Chief Minister highlighted its deep-rooted values of service and spirituality. He expressed his hope that the blessings of Allah would be upon everyone, bringing peace and prosperity to all.
Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection for Muslims worldwide. The festival is celebrated with joy, charity, and communal harmony, reinforcing the values of togetherness and goodwill. The Chief Minister’s message resonates with the spirit of the festival, encouraging a sense of fraternity and mutual respect among all communities.