CM Revanth Reddy extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslim Community

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended his heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In his message, he conveyed his best wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters, acknowledging the festival’s significance as a time of love, compassion, and unity.

Emphasising the essence of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Chief Minister highlighted its deep-rooted values of service and spirituality. He expressed his hope that the blessings of Allah would be upon everyone, bringing peace and prosperity to all.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection for Muslims worldwide. The festival is celebrated with joy, charity, and communal harmony, reinforcing the values of togetherness and goodwill. The Chief Minister’s message resonates with the spirit of the festival, encouraging a sense of fraternity and mutual respect among all communities.